Boise Police Officer Still Critical Following Shooting; Wave of Support Blankets BPD 

click to enlarge Kelsey Hawes

An outpouring of community support is focused on Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, where a 17-year veteran of the Boise Police Department continues fighting for his life.A so-far unidentified officer, a member of BPD's Special Operations Unit, was critically injured in a Nov. 11 shootout that erupted in a Boise Bench neighborhood. Another BPD officer was injured and a third man, a suspect in a Nov. 8 double shooting in Meridian earlier in the week, was shot and killed."I've got some good news, tempered by our concern for our second officer," said BPD Chief Bill Bones outside of Saint Al's on Saturday. "Officer Chris Davis was released from the hospital today. But our second officer... well, he's one of the toughest men I know. I have all the faith in the world that's he'll come back. He's going to take a very, very long road to recovery, with some serious reconstructive surgery. But we're cautiously optimistic."Bones said the officer remained in critical but stable condition. His identity was not made public.

Cpl. Chris Davis was released from Saint Als today. We anxiously await the day when our 2nd injured officer will be allowed to go home. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/W6EN0OBdQH — Boise PD (@BoisePD) November 12, 2016



Bones added that a Boise police K-9, named Jardo, was recuperating after surgery to remove a bullet from his esophagus during the shootout. Bones said the dog "lost a lung" during surgery and was still convalescing at the WestVet Veterinary Clinic in Garden City.





Happy to hear BPD K9 Jardo is resting up after his first walk this morning. Jardo had surgery last night after being shot. Thanks to all! pic.twitter.com/yr8cra9SqN — Boise PD (@BoisePD) November 12, 2016

click to enlarge Boise Police Department

A GoFundMe account by clicking here.



A benevolent fund through any Mountain West Bank banch



Donations sent to Fraternal Order of Police - Treasure Valley Lodge #11 - PO Box 642, Meridian, Idaho 83680



Boise Mayor Dave Bieter said the Nov. 11 shooting was a "stark reminder that, even here in Boise, our police officers put their lives at risk on our behalf each and every day.""We don’t fully understand the circumstances of yesterday’s incident, but I’m sure the family of the suspect involved is also distraught and struggling with how he became involved in a situation with such a horrible outcome," Bieter added. "Our thoughts and prayers go to them as well."Friday's standoff with the suspect, tentatively identified as Marco Romero, 33, escalated after neighbors north of Orchard Street and east Emerald Street alerted police to a vehicle reportedly driven by Romero. That led to a yard-by-yard search, ending near Irving Street, where witnesses said they heard 10 or more gunshots. Romero was confirmed dead a short time later and the two BPD officers were rushed to Saint Al's while the K-9 was taken to WestVet. The Ada County Incident Task Force, with Garden City taking the lead, is investigating the incident.Meanwhile the Treasure Valley Lodge No. 11 of the Fraternal Order of Police is appealing to the public to help assist the still-hospitalized BPD officer through: