Boise Releases New X Games Details, Tour de Fat Changes Venue and Library Announces Curbside Service 

Harrison Berry
A member of the Element Skateboards pro team at the Rhodes Park summer 2016 grand opening celebration.
The city of Boise has released new details
about the upcoming X Games qualifying events
, set to take place at Rhodes Skate Park
downtown.
The qualifiers, slated for Friday, June 9-Saturday, June 10, will include Men's Skateboard Park, Women's Skateboard Park and BMX Park. Sixty athletes will participate, with top performers advancing to the finals on Saturday.
Admission is free and open to the public, but tickets to watch the action from specially erected bleachers will be available for $20 beginning at 10 a.m., Friday, May 5. Food trucks will be on hand to serve hungry attendees. ESPN will live-stream the competition on Saturday and the action will be broadcast Saturday, June 17 on ABC.
The 2017 X Games
are set to take place Thursday, July 13-Sunday, July 16 in Minneapolis, Minn.
In pedal-powered news, Tour de Fat
is leaving its old digs at Ann Morrison Park for the Idaho Botanical Garden.
The move will take advantage of IBG's Outlaw Field outdoor concert space, where the costumed music/food/bike/beer/entertainment fest will take place Saturday, Aug. 12. Radio Boise's PreFat Block Party
will kick off the fun on Friday, Aug. 11, with a downtown Boise bike parade, and concerts and other activities Saturday at the garden. This year's headlining act is southern rock/country band Blackberry Smoke. Tickets
are $25.
Moving from bikes to books, the Boise Public Library
has begun curbside pickup service
as a way to speed up picking up and dropping off library materials. The program, which has been available at the Main Library in downtown Boise and the Cole and Ustick branch since April 3, lets patrons roll into the pick-up area and call a branch-specific number, signaling a library staff member to deliver (or pick up) requested library books without having to find a parking space.
"We know parking can sometimes be difficult, especially at the Main Library," said Circulation Manager Lorna Thorne, who manages the program, in a statement. "The fact that we see so much use is a good problem to have, but we know it can be frustrating. We're hoping this program will help to alleviate that."
To pick up or drop off books at the Main Branch, call 208-954-6777. At the Cole and Ustick branch, call 208-972-8300. The library asks users to have their library card or photo ID ready.