Boise Schools Cancel Classes Again, Region Sets New Snow Record 

Boise Schools CLOSED today, 1/12/17 due to dangerous icy conditions on school campuses & surrounding areas. https://t.co/sG0pIPPl1b — Boise Public Schools (@BSDEducation) January 12, 2017

click to enlarge National Weather Service

One day after opening schools for the first time in three weeks, extending the Christmas/New Year break due to a wallop of winter, the Boise School District reversed course Thursday morning, canceling classes one more time due to what they called dangerous conditions.Boise joined the Caldwell, Fruitland, Homedale, Middleton, Nampa, New Plymouth and Payette school districts in shuttering schools. The West Ada School District—the largest in the state—decided to reopen its schools after an extended break.West Ada officials have already decided that schools will be open Monday, Jan. 16 (Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday) and Monday, Feb. 20 (President's Day) to make up for lost class time. Meanwhile, officials at the Boise District said—at least for now—they're planning to extend classes on Friday, Jan. 20 from a previously scheduled half day to a full day.Thursday morning commuters dealt with much more than sub-freezing temperatures, which turned standing water into tiny ice rinks on roads and sidewalks—they also had to cope with bone-rattling potholes reported across the Treasure Valley.The Idaho Transportation Department had to make emergency pothole repairs Wednesday on a stretch of Interstate 84 between Caldwell and Nampa. The Ada County Highway District said its crews were trying to fill potholes reported across the county, hoping to address each reported pothole within 24 hours. One heavily traveled thoroughfare—Meridian Road between Ustick and McMillan roads—was shut down through much of the day Wednesday as crews repaired a number of large potholes.Forecasters say this latest cold snap should keep the Treasure Valley in the deep freeze through the weekend, with daily highs in the low 20s and overnight lows barely making double digits. The good news is that no new appreciable amount of snow is expected before the MLK Day holiday.Record keepers at the NWS said the stretch of weather between Dec. 1, 2016 and Jan. 11 was the snowiest for the time period since they began tracking snow amounts in 1892.