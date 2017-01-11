Boise Schools Reopen, Stretch of Warm Springs Closed and Another Cold Snap is On the Way 

Students, teachers and administrators in Idaho's two largest school districts—Boise and West Ada—trudged back to classes Wednesday morning after a deluge of snow, ice and rain stretched a two-week holiday break into three. A number of other southern Idaho school districts weren't as confident about the weather and traffic conditions, keeping their schools shuttered for another day.
The Wednesday morning rush hour was challenged by more weather-related problems. Idaho State Police pointed to a major water hazard on Interstate 84 near the Ten Mile exit and the Ada County Highway District shut down portions of heavily traveled Warm Springs Avenue due to rock slides. ACHD officials said several large rocks had broken loose from the Warm Springs Mesa, forcing the shutdown of Warm Springs between Starcrest Drive and East Parsnip Peak Drive. They also closed Starview between Warm Springs and South Mill Point Lane. Traffic was rerouted to Parckcenter Boulevard until further notice.
The Idaho Transportation Department announced mid-morning that it would be shutting down a stretch of I84, between Nampa and Caldwell, due to an abundance of potholes on the interstate. Emergency road repairs concentrated on the westbound lanes of I84, between exit 35 in Nampa continuing to the Franklin exit in Caldwell.
ACHD is also cautioning motorists to steer clear of a new construction zone at one of Idaho's busiest intersections. After a weather-related delay, crews have closed the intersection of Cole Road and Fairview as a monthslong expansion of the intersection
gets underway.
Conditions at the Boise Airport were good Wednesday morning, but travelers heading north and west may have a long day ahead. Another major Pacific storm was pummeling the Pacific Coast early Wednesday, tangling scores of flights and connections to and from Seattle and Portland, Ore.
One Alaska Airlines flight scheduled to arrive at the Boise Airport at 11 a.m. had already been delayed by more than two hours. Other delays were reported for inbound flights from Seattle (95 minutes) and Spokane (88 minutes). All other flights were reported to be on time.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service Office in Boise has posted a flood advisory
for sections of Ada, Gem and Payette counties and all of Canyon County until 9 p.m. More rain showers are expected Wednesday afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds is expected Thursday, but temperatures are expected to drop below freezing—once more turning many of the region's wet surfaces to ice. Forecasters say sub-freezing temperatures will continue to grip the region into the weekend.
National Weather Service
Forecast for Boise Jan. 11 through Jan. 14.