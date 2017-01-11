Boise Schools Reopen, Stretch of Warm Springs Closed and Another Cold Snap is On the Way 

Students, teachers and administrators in Idaho's two largest school districts—Boise and West Ada—trudged back to classes Wednesday morning after a deluge of snow, ice and rain stretched a two-week holiday break into three. A number of other southern Idaho school districts weren't as confident about the weather and traffic conditions, keeping their schools shuttered for another day.The Wednesday morning rush hour was challenged by more weather-related problems. Idaho State Police pointed to a major water hazard on Interstate 84 near the Ten Mile exit and the Ada County Highway District shut down portions of heavily traveled Warm Springs Avenue due to rock slides. ACHD officials said several large rocks had broken loose from the Warm Springs Mesa, forcing the shutdown of Warm Springs between Starcrest Drive and East Parsnip Peak Drive. They also closed Starview between Warm Springs and South Mill Point Lane. Traffic was rerouted to Parckcenter Boulevard until further notice.The Idaho Transportation Department announced mid-morning that it would be shutting down a stretch of I84, between Nampa and Caldwell, due to an abundance of potholes on the interstate. Emergency road repairs concentrated on the westbound lanes of I84, between exit 35 in Nampa continuing to the Franklin exit in Caldwell.

Water is causing a hazard near the Ten Mile Exit on I 84 please use caution. #SlowDown — Idaho State Police- (@ISPCVS) January 10, 2017

After a week of snowy weather, the much anticipated construction at #ColeFairview has begun! https://t.co/RUeKdjFkh6 pic.twitter.com/d9yTy56c9s — ACHD (@ACHD) January 9, 2017

click to enlarge National Weather Service

Forecast for Boise Jan. 11 through Jan. 14.

Expect rain showers in the valley through the morning commute. Roads could still have large puddles from rain and snow melt. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/ewUtKherm9 — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) January 11, 2017



