Boise Sex Offender Charged With Stalking South Junior High Student 

Ada County Sheriff's Office

Boise Police Department

A Boise man, already a registered sex offender, is behind bars after being charged with stalking a female South Junior High School student.The victim reported being followed on at least two dozen occasions by a man driving a silver Ford Ranger. On one occasion, the suspect allegedly made sexual gestures directed at the victim. The victim's mother got a picture of the truck, and Boise Police were able to trace it to 32-year-old Ryan Harrell. On Nov. 1, Harrell was booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with stalking and child sexual abuse of a minor—both felonies.In an official statement, Boise Police Sergeant Craig Nixon said, “This young victim was very alert to her surroundings and was able to provide police with detailed information that helped track down the suspect. We encourage anyone else in the area who may have felt threatened by Harrell to contact Crime Stoppers."Detectives have reason to believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.