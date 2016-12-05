Boise State Arizona-Bound for Cactus Bowl Matchup With Baylor 

click to enlarge
It may not have been their first (or second) choice, but after walking away from a season with two losses (to Wyoming and a season-ending heartbreaker at Air Force), the Boise State Broncos will spend Christmas Day traveling to Phoenix, Arizona, to play in the Tuesday, Dec. 27 Cactus Bowl.
Boise State got the news Sunday evening as committees began handing out invitations to bowl games. Boise State, which ended its season with a 10-2 record, will take on the Baylor University Bears
(6-6) from Waco, Texas, in the Cactus Bowl. The Motel 6 Cactus Bowl—the first meeting between the two schools—will be broadcast on ESPN, beginning at 8:15 p.m. MST.
Tickets are $35-$140, and Treasure Valley-based travel agencies are already working on packages, which include airfare and hotel. Get more info on the Cactus Bowl here.