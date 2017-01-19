Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 18
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 11
January 19, 2017

Boise State Lab Explosion Sends 16 to Hospital 

click to enlarge SCIENCE IMAGE CREATIVE COMMONS 3.0


Sixteen people, including one firefighter, were sent to the hospital Wednesday night after a chemistry lab explosion at Boise State University.

The Boise Fire Department hazmat team rushed to the third floor of the science building after an alarm was set off at around 5:30 p.m. Witnesses said a mixture of nitric acid and isopropyl alcohol triggered the explosion.

Three Boise State students were immediately placed in de-contamination showers while Ada County emergency medical responders evaluated eight others. BFD said all 16 people transported to the hospital were treated and released. The scene was cleared by 9:10 p.m., but an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The incident was the second time in 40 days BFD has been summoned to Boise State. Unattended charging of lithium batteries was blamed for a fire in the robotics lab on Dec. 6.


