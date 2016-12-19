Boise State Lady Broncos Secure Coach Gordy Presnell's 600th NCAA Win 

Boise State University

Coach Gordy Presnell has won 600 games in his 30 years of coaching NCAA women's basketball.

Boise State women's basketball head coach Gordy Presnell was heading for the locker room following the team's 74-60 win Sunday over the University of Portland when he noticed his players had remained courtside at Taco Bell Arena. Just then, a video tribute to Presnell, on the occasion of his 600th win, filled the giant video monitor hovering over the arena."Thirty years. Six hundred wins. That's a lot of great players over the years and some occasional bad coaching," Presnell told the crowd, which was a bit bigger than most women's basketball games as it was the first part of a double-header featuring the Boise State vs. Idaho State men's game. "There are usually about 600 die-hard fans who are at all of the home women's basketball games here at Taco Bell. I really want to thank them, too."Modesty aside, there hasn't really been a great deal of "bad coaching" from Presnell. He's only coached at two universities—Seattle Pacific and Boise State—and spent the past 12 years with the Lady Broncos. During his time with Boise State he's been responsible for nine conference championships and taken his team to the NCAA tournament in 2007 and 2015. This year's squad is off to a fine start. The Lady Broncos are 9-1 on the season thus far.After some tears, a lot of smiles and hugs, Presnell and his team made way for the men and Boise State's winning ways continued with the Broncos defeating the Idaho State Bengals 82-59.The Lady Broncos will host the University of Hawaii the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 20 while the men's team returns to Taco Bell Arena the following night to host Cal State Northridge.