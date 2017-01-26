Boise State Nationalists Issue Response After Fliers Appear on Campus 

click to enlarge
Screenshot
The Boise State Nationalists issued an email response to a request for comment on the controversial fliers the group posted Jan. 25 around the Boise State University campus.
The Boise State Nationalists have postponed a meetup following the uproar caused by fliers posted by the group
around the Boise State University campus.
Courtesy Leslie Madsen-Brooks
"Due to the immediate and amazingly incorrect link to hatred and Nazi ideology by educators and local media, we've elected to postpone our initial meeting out of fear from retribution," the group wrote in an email responding to a request for comment.
Students, faculty and staff found fliers soliciting membership in the Boise State Nationalists on Jan. 25, sparking backlash against the group from the university community on social media for its use of language some associated with National Socialism.
"Because of the final bullet, 'degeneracy,' that crossed a bright line into Nazi ideology," said Boise State history professor Leslie Madsen-Brooks.
"Degeneracy" was a term widely used in Nazi Germany to denote people with disabilities, homosexuals, Marxists and non-Aryans.
According to the Boise State Nationalists, the group is intended to bring together "like-minded, patriots that only want to improve culture and society through proper, well-mannered and civilized behavior [sic]."