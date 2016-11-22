Boise State Professor Appears on List of Leftist Educators 

-
Boise State University
Greg Hampikian's name appears on Professor Watchlist.
Launched Monday, website Professor Watchlist
claims to be a who's who of academics who "discriminate against conservative students, promote anti-American values, and advance leftist propaganda in the classroom." Already, the site has the names of more than 100 professors from around the country.
One of them is Boise State University Biology Professor Greg Hampikian.
"This is just wild," Hampikian said. "Not in my wildest dreams would I consider myself worthy to be listed with actual significant patriots on a watchlist."
Hampikian
, who is director of the Idaho Innocence Project
, is the only Idaho-based professor on the list. Others include Dr. Melissa Click, a professor of communications at the University of Missouri who removed a student journalist from a Black Lives Matter demonstration, and Dr. Cornel West, whom the site describes as "an outspoken Marxist."
As reported in Inside Higher Ed
, not all of the reviews of professors are accurate, and some educators have been targeted for their academic work or fields of study.
The site solicits "tips" about left-leaning professors, but it launched Nov. 21 with a host of academics already in its database, including Hampikian, whose entry included a link to a story about his 2014 op-ed in The New York Times
opposing Idaho's so-called Guns on Campus bill
, which was ultimately signed into law by Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter. He said he still doesn't believe allowing guns on public university campuses in Idaho is a good idea.
"It's a safety issue. I've seen too many bodies," said Hampikian, who has worked in criminal forensics.
Professor Watchlist is a division of Turning Point USA
, a community organizing nonprofit which has set up chapters at hundreds of universities and high schools. Its founder is Charlie Kirk
—a young gun within the conservative movement who has written op-eds for Breitbart and appeared on Fox News. According to a profile of Kirk in The Atlantic
, he is a part-time student at King's College in New York, taking classes online after completing working for the day on Turning Point.
Hampikian took news of his inclusion on Professor Watchlist with laughter, but said he was concerned that recent political developments and the concentration of political power may have emboldened hardliners.
"All of that should give us pause," he said. "It just shows you what kind of mood the country's in."