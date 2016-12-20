Boise State Renews Police Contract With City 

Boise Weekly

Boise State University has renewed its contract with the city of Boise for police and security services.

Boise State University will continue receiving police and security services through the Boise Police Department.At its regularly scheduled Tuesday meeting, the Boise City Council approved a more than $1.2 million per year deal with the university to maintain the presence of BPD officers on campus.The contract will keep six uniformed Boise police officers, one lieutenant and about four administrators on the Boise State campus, along with providing for a 3 percent increase in the cost of related services through Sept. 30, 2019—with the possibility of extending the contract through Sept. 30, 2021.The university will pay the city $902,530 for services rendered from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30, 2017. It would pay $1,239,474 for Fiscal Year 2018 and $1,276,658 for Fiscal Year 2019.In addition, the agreement maintains a framework for supplemental police presence at Boise State events and for other needs. BPD will be paid $60 per hour for officers working official events through Oct. 1, 2017, when the rate will increase to $62 per hour.BPD has provided police and security services to Boise State since October 2004. Since then, the city and the university have reached new agreements every four years.