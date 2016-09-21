Boise State University Distinguished Lecture Series: David Brooks 

In 2003, David Brooks succeeded William Safire as the conservative columnist at The New York Times bringing a right-leaning voice in the pages of the Gray Lady of journalism. Since then, he has meditated on American domestic and foreign policy, lauded and derided President Barack Obama, and taken heat from just about everyone. Like a good messenger, he's frequently the target of criticism, though rarely an easy one. Brooks will speak Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Morrison Center as part of Boise State University's Distinguished Lecture Series. His topic will be "character and the common good"—a riff off his 2015 nonfiction work, The Road to Character, in which Brooks outlined his thoughts on humility, perseverance and other "eulogy virtues." The lecture is free to attend.