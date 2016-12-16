Search
December 16, 2016 News » Citydesk

Nearly 1,000 Expected at Saturday's Boise State Winter Commencement 

By

Related Locations

click to enlarge FLICKR USER MARK RAMSAY, CC BY 2.0
About 1,000 students are expected to participate in winter commencement Saturday at Boise State Univeristy—the school's 99th commencement ceremony.

In total, nearly 2,000 students were eligible to receive more than 2,100 degrees and certificates at the conclusion of this semester. University officials said 322 are eligible for  honors: 209 cum laude, 97 magna cum laude and 16 summa cum laude.

Seven doctoral students will also be hooded at Saturday's ceremony, which gets underway at 10 a.m. at Taco Bell Arena.

The winter commencement will feature an address from Bethany Poythress, of Kuna, who is graduating with a bachelor of arts degrees in French and international business. In addition to being on the Dean's List and a peer mentor of the Boise State Honors College, Poythress volunteers at the Idaho Humane Society and Zoo Boise.

The Pesky Awards for Inspiration Teaching will be presented to four Idaho educators: Maura Goddard, of North Junior High School; Michael Mattox, of Renaissance Magnet High School; Bill Lavin, of North Star Charter School; and Nikki Clark-Vega, of Boise High School.

Rod Lewis, a longtime member of the Idaho State Board of Education and a Boise State University trustee, will receive the Silver Medallion, Boise State's highest recognition of service to the university.
