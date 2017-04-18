Boise to Host the 2021 NCAA March Madness Tournament, Too 

College basketball fans and the hospitality industry in Boise got another huge boost Tuesday morning when the NCAA announced
the Boise State University Taco Bell Arena will host the first- and second rounds of the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament, one of the most sought-after events on the sports/entertainment calendar—and just three years after Boise hosts the first-and second-rounds of March Madness 2018.
Starting in 1983, Boise has hosted the tourney eight times, the last in 2009.
Tickets are coveted and are usually offered first to Boise State basketball season ticket holders. Prices for scalped tickets available on sites such as Craigslist and eBay are usually several hundred dollars.