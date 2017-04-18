Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 12
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 5
Last Issue

April 18, 2017 News » Citydesk

Video

Boise to Host the 2021 NCAA March Madness Tournament, Too 

By
College basketball fans and the hospitality industry in Boise got another huge boost Tuesday morning when the NCAA announced the Boise State University Taco Bell Arena will host the first- and second rounds of the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament, one of the most sought-after events on the sports/entertainment calendar—and just three years after Boise hosts the first-and second-rounds of March Madness 2018.

Starting in 1983, Boise has hosted the tourney eight times, the last in 2009.

Tickets are coveted and are usually offered first to Boise State basketball season ticket holders. Prices for scalped tickets available on sites such as Craigslist and eBay are usually several hundred dollars.


Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Citydesk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation