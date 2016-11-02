Boise Veterans Day Parade: A Salute to Women in Uniform 

In military chronology, 2016 will likely go down as "the year of the woman." Starting in January, Secretary of Defense Ash Carter opened all military positions to women, removing longstanding restrictions on women in combat roles. Fittingly, "A Salute to Women in Uniform" is the theme of this year's annual Boise Veteran's Day Parade, which will have two grand marshals: Colonel Stephanie L. Sheppard and Command Sergeant Linda R. Burkhart. Sheppard, 124th Mission Support Group Commander in the Idaho Air National Guard, became the Idaho Guard's first full-time Antiterrorism Officer, and Burkhart, also in the Idaho Army National Guard, holds numerous awards for meritorious service.

The parade starts at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at Eighth and Jefferson Streets. Get more info and the parade route at boiseveteransdayparade.org.