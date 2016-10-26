Boise Weekly Cover Art Auction 2016 is in the Books 

We had a hell of a good time at Boise Weekly's 15th annual Cover Art Auction on Oct. 19, and want to extend our deepest thanks to the artists, attendees and assorted volunteers who helped make the event one to remember.

As always, we relished the opportunity to rub elbows with artists and art lovers, but this year, we had the treat of doing so on the fifth floor of JUMP. For many of those in attendance, it was their first opportunity to experience the unique building, and the sunset views over the downtown Boise skyline were a perfect accompaniment to the assortment of stunning art on display.

We'd be remiss if we didn't thank the folks at JUMP for working with us to host the event in their space (with a special nod to Chef Jered Couch, whose hors d'oeuvres were a hit). Same goes for our sponsors: D.L. Evans Bank, Evermore Prints, Highlands Hollow Brewhouse and Van Dyck Frame Design. And our thanks to Zions Bank for making the art displays possible.

While having a good time was certainly part of the deal, the auction action was for a good cause. A portion of proceeds benefited the artists as well as went into the BW Cover Auction Art Grant, which every year disburses thousands of dollars to support local art projects.

We are currently accepting Cover Art Grant applications through Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. To apply for funding, go to communityfund.boiseweekly.com for all the details.

Thanks again to everyone who helped make the 2016 Cover Art Auction a success and here's to another year of making Treasure Valley talent front-page news.