Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 12
This Week
Breew Times Tue. Oct. 11
Last Issue

October 12, 2016 BW Picks

Staff Pick

Boise Weekly Cover Art Auction 

By
picks_bwcoverauction_hawes.jpg

Kelsey Hawes

Related Events

  • Members Pick Slideshow
    Boise Weekly Cover Art Submissions @ Boise Weekly

Each week since 2001, Boise Weekly has published a piece by a local artist on the front cover—a practice unique among alternative weeklies—and, every October, we gather up the original works that appeared over the previous 12 months and put them up for auction. It's always a kickass party and for a kickass cause: a portion of proceeds goes to the artists, a portion supports BW's Cover Auction Art grant program and a piece of the pie is set aside to support BW's investigative journalistic mission.

This year's auction takes place Wednesday, Oct. 19 at JUMP, where attendees will enjoy a no-host bar, food and awesome auction action. The event is made possible by sponsors D.L. Evans Bank, Evermore Prints, Van Dycke Frame Design, Highlands Hollow Brewhouse and JUMP, but it's also made possible by you.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

More by Zach Hagadone

More BW Picks »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Today's Pick

Latest in BW Picks

  • Alley Repertory Theater: <i>The Totalitarians</i>

    Alley Repertory Theater: The Totalitarians

    Meet Penny, a former roller derby champ who has been falling up the ladder of her bid for state office.
    • by Harrison Berry
    • Oct 12, 2016
  • Gravity Games 2016

    Gravity Games 2016

    Fun for participants and with races, demos, vendors, food, live music and free admission, fun for spectators, too.
    • Oct 12, 2016
  • The Cabin Presents Gloria Steinem

    The Cabin Presents Gloria Steinem

    It has been nearly 45 years since Steinem launched Ms. Magazine, propelling her and feminism into the national consciousness and, in 2013, Steinem was lauded with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
    • by George Prentice
    • Oct 12, 2016
  • More »

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation