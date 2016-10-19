Search
Wed. Oct. 19
October 19, 2016

Kelsey Hawes

Kelsey Hawes

    Wed., Oct. 19, 6 p.m. $20

Boise Weekly Cover Art Auction

Each week since 2001, Boise Weekly has published a piece by a local artist on the front cover—a practice unique among alternative weeklies—and, every October, we gather up the original works that appeared over the previous 12 months and put them up for auction. It's always a kickass party and for a kickass cause: a portion of proceeds goes to the artists, a portion supports BW's Cover Auction Art grant program and a piece of the pie is set aside to support BW's investigative journalistic mission.

This year's auction takes place Wednesday, Oct. 19 at JUMP, where attendees will enjoy a no-host bar, food and awesome auction action. The event is made possible by sponsors D.L. Evans Bank, Evermore Prints, Van Dyck Frame Design, Highlands Hollow Brewhouse and JUMP, but it's also made possible by you.

