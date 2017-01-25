Boise Weekly's Favorite Local Releases of 2016 

To put it mildly, 2016 was a rough year for music fans. David Bowie, Prince, Merle Haggard, Ralph Stanley and Leonard Cohen were just a few of the beloved, influential artists who passed away.

In spite of these undeniable bummers, this wasn't the year the music died. A lot of good new stuff came out—including albums by a couple of the people mentioned above. A high number of local artists released creditable work, as well.

Here are some of 2016's best local releases. Put a few of them in the rotation with Blackstar and You Want It Darker.

The Green Zoo, The Adventures of Johnny Nihilist

This concept album about love and loss could've easily gone wrong. If the lyrics weren't so precise, no one would care about the protagonist's transition from professed "antisocial weirdo" to bereaved boyfriend. If the music weren't so compelling, you'd have a short audio book with accompaniment instead of a rock LP. Thanks to the band's chops and Thomas Newby's skills as a dramatist, the story and music work both in and of themselves and as a greater whole.





Absurdism and existential dread have been Storie Grubb's stock in trade for several years now. Given the turmoil surrounding the 2016 presidential election, however, the surreal, apocalyptic despair of What the Devil? (self-released) feels especially timely. The album isn't a total downer, though—even as the world goes to hell, Grubb's knack for crafting pretty melodies and elegant guitar lines prevails.







Cerberus Rex, Cerberus Rex

Produced by Wolvserpent's Blake Green and mastered by Mell Dettmer for maximum brutality, Cerberus Rex's self-titled album (Scavenger Cult Records) was the hardest rocking local release of the year. Its snarled vocals, relentless riffs and steamrolling drums should thrill anyone who's ever worn out a copy of The Stooges' Fun House.







Afrosonics, People Meet Your People

With immigration and racial oppression hot-button topics right now, this multi-ethnic world-funk band's calls for unity and human rights gain extra resonance. Good intentions aren't all People Meet Your People (self-released) has going for it, though: The album's joyous vocals, flashy solos and hard-driving grooves effectively convey the warmth and high spirits of Afrosonics' live performances.





The artist formerly known as Grandma Kelsey had a productive year. In addition to publishing Femmefort, a thought-provoking zine of writings and comics by Treefort 2016 female and gender-queer artists, Kelsey Swope released this haunting, intimate batch of songs online under her new moniker.

Too stark and raw for some listeners, for Ame (self-released) is15 tracks of "mostly single take, unmastered cell phone recordings," according to Bijouxx's Bandcamp page. However, those who like an unpolished sound should find the doleful tunes, aching vocals and pensive lyrics rewarding.



MCMD, Leaf Tag

Matt Dixon raps better than any stocky white guy with a neckbeard has a right to. For proof of this, check out the observant, sharp-witted rhymes and confident flows on this autobiographical solo album. Then go see him and his pal Dave Boutdy perform as Dedicated Servers so Dixon won't think about quitting again.







"My mind is a maze, my life is a haze," moans Feel Better lead vocalist Joel Parmer. As low as he may get, though, his friends help him feel better. On this self-titled album (Really Rad Records), the emo band's ringing guitars and nimble drums overpower the somberness of Parmer's lyrics. The winsome melodies and American Football-esque touches of trumpet and trombone add even more sweetness and light.







Ghost Tours, Warm Lights

Ghost Tours' name suits its music. With echo-shrouded vocals, disquieting tunes and death-haunted lyrics, the young emo/post-rock band's debut EP almost sounds like a communique from the other side. There's still plenty of life in the rippling guitars and surging rhythm section, though.







This EP finds Space Car shifting away from acoustic rock to electric pop-punk with no loss of goofy humor and good cheer. The band may slip off the beat occasionally, but that just adds to the rough-and-tumble charm of this release.









The Western Mystics' Wednesday night set at Neurolux was a highlight of Treefort 2016. If you missed it, listen to this live recording (available on Bandcamp), which captures the power of the post-rock group's interlocked baritone guitars, ghostly keyboard and propulsive drums.









Clev Speech, The Great Raps Be...

A highlight of MCMD's Leaf Tag is the track "Game Over," which features a cameo by Clev Speech. After the first verse, Clev asks Matt Dixon if he can rap the next one. Dixon feigns skepticism at first but, after Clev's verse, he tells the young MC, "Yeah, that was really fuckin' good. Goddamn." When you hear the quirky flows and torrents of clever rhymes on Clev's own album, you'll be equally impressed.

Sleepy Seahorse, Frienditions

With these covers of songs by Idaho indie-rock and indie-pop groups, Sleepy Seeds' Joey Corsentino shows he can interpret memorable melodies as well as write them. Highlights include an electro-dance take on Finn Riggins' "Pannin' for Gold" and a dreamily menacing version of The Very Most's "Call the Cops."









Other notable releases: Junior Rocket Scientist, Mu; Wolvserpent, Aporia; Kala, Ananta; a.k.a. Belle, Hear It Now; Steve Fulton Music, Eponym; First Chair, Weights of the World; Idyltime, Rimrock Country; Know Reaction, Clear to Me; Black Bolt, Comfort of the Grave; Thomas Paul, Singalongs; Danny Blaqk, Greatest Hits Vol. 1; LED, This Side of Paradise; Western Daughter, Wild at Heart; HiHazel, Private Palace; The Very Most, Syntherely Yours.