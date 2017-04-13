Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 12
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 5
Last Issue

April 13, 2017 News » Citydesk

Boise Weighs In on Two More Proposed Two-Ways 

By

Related Locations

click to enlarge ACHD's open house was April 13 at the Basque Center in downtown Boise. - GEORGE PRENTICE
  • George Prentice
  • ACHD's open house was April 13 at the Basque Center in downtown Boise.
Several downtown Boise streets have already been converted from one-way into two-way; and, if the Ada County Highway District agrees with Boise City Hall, Fifth and Sixth streets could be next.

Stretching north-south from Fort to Myrtle streets, it would be the most ambitious downtown street conversion to date.

To hear more about the concept, residents gathered at the Basque Center for an open house Thursday afternoon. There, they viewed designs and maps and heard from representatives of ACHD and the Capital City Development Corporation (co-sponsors of a feasibility study), who outlined the options facing pedestrians and motorists should the conversion becomes reality.
click to enlarge GEORGE PRENTICE
  • George Prentice

According to the study, if Fifth and Sixth became two-way, afternoon southbound rush-hour congestion would be eased on Sixth. The trade-off: More delay and queuing at some intersections and the possible loss of dozens of on-street parking spaces (still to be negotiated with the city).

There will be another public open house at the Basque Center Thursday, April 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Plus, the public is invited to weigh in at ACHD's project website by here.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Citydesk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation