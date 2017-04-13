Boise Weighs In on Two More Proposed Two-Ways 

click to enlarge
-
George Prentice
-
ACHD's open house was April 13 at the Basque Center in downtown Boise.
Several downtown Boise streets have already been converted from one-way into two-way; and, if the Ada County Highway District
agrees with Boise City Hall, Fifth and Sixth streets could be next.
Stretching north-south from Fort to Myrtle streets, it would be the most ambitious downtown street conversion to date.
To hear more about the concept, residents gathered at the Basque Center for an open house Thursday afternoon. There, they viewed designs and maps and heard from representatives of ACHD and the Capital City Development Corporation (co-sponsors of a feasibility study), who outlined the options facing pedestrians and motorists should the conversion becomes reality.
click to enlarge
According to the study, if Fifth and Sixth became two-way, afternoon southbound rush-hour congestion would be eased on Sixth. The trade-off: More delay and queuing at some intersections and the possible loss of dozens of on-street parking spaces (still to be negotiated with the city).
There will be another public open house at the Basque Center Thursday, April 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Plus, the public is invited to weigh in at ACHD's project website by here
.