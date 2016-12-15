Boise Woman Charged With Stealing Debit Card From Humane Society Employee... Twice 

click to enlarge Ada County Sheriff's Office

Alexis Edwards, 22, is charged with two felony counts of grand theft.

Boise police said a woman turned herself in after being charged with stealing two debit cards from an employee of the Idaho Humane Society.The victim told police Oct. 28 that her debit card had been stolen from her purse while she was working at the Humane Society. Video surveillance revealed a woman had entered a back room at the Humane Society where employees keep their personal belongings. The debit card was then used multiple times at area stores.Shortly thereafter, the same victim told police a replacement debit card had also been stolen from her purse at the Humane Society.In early December, Crime Stoppers released a picture of the suspect and, on Dec. 13, the suspect turned herself in to police.Alexis Edwards, 22, of Boise, was charged with two felony counts of grand theft. She has since bonded out of the Ada County Jail.