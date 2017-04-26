Boise's Most Unique Double Bill, Behind Bars 

What do All The President's Men, The Blues Brothers and prison have in common? Plenty, when you consider the real-life Watergate conspirators and fictional brothers Jake and Elwood Blues spent time behind bars. So it's not much of a stretch for the historic Idaho Penitentiary (2445 Old Penitentiary Road) to host screenings of 1976 Oscar-winner All the President's Men, starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman, and the 1978 musical comedy The Blues Brothers, starring John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd on back-to-back nights, Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29.

The Friday evening event should take a more serious tone as All The President's Men will be accompanied by a discussion of Idaho's connection to the Watergate scandal. The Saturday night screening of The Blues Brothers should be a bit more festive, with food and drinks offered by Joe's Traveling Bar.

Films begin at 9 p.m. both nights.