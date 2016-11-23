Booze 'n' Tunes Black Friday 

Record Exchange is kicking off the holidays Friday, Nov. 25, with 20 percent off music, video and ornaments; cut-price vinyl and CDs; and goodie bags for the first 25 shoppers (doors at 7 a.m.). RX is also offering tons of exclusive albums. See the list at recordstoreday.com/SpecialReleases. Then, wind down after shopping at one of the multitude of booze events Friday. Payette Brewing is hosting its annual dark beer festival, featuring pours like its Twelve Gauge Imperial Stout aged in bourbon barrels, and dark delicacies from Deschutes, Sierra Nevada and Stone Brewing. Area wineries are also offering specialty tastings and holiday savings. Find your favorite at winesnw.com/CalendarID