Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 5
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 28
October 05, 2016 Arts » Visual Art

BOSCO Open Studios Weekend 

Art is everywhere.

Art is everywhere.

October is springtime for Boise artists and creatives. It's a time when local theaters begin their performance seasons and touring musicians hit Boise venues. There will be a blooming for local visual artists, as well. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 7-9, local visual artists throw open the doors to their creative spaces for Boise Open Studios' Studio Weekend. Across the Treasure Valley, they'll be showing their works where they were created. Join potter Genie Sue Weppner, textilist Kathleen Probst, sculptor Lynn Fraley, mixed-media artist and Boise Public Arts Manager Karen Bubb, and many more. Don't forget about the Thursday, Oct. 6, preview night and receptionat Boise Art Museum from 4-8 p.m. Make the tour more exciting by filling out a passport for a chance to win a work of art made by a BOSCO member.

