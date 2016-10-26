Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 26
October 26, 2016 Music » Listen Here

Brand New Will Let 'The Devil and God' Out... Again 

Friday, Oct. 28, Revolution

listenhere_brandnew_courtesyband.jpg

courtesy Brand New

With Front Bottoms and Modern Baseball

With the Front Bottoms and Modern Baseball, 7 p.m., $35-$50. Revolution, 4983 N. Glenwood St., 208-938-2933, cttouringid.com.

In an open letter to fans, East Coast emo-punk band Brand New explained its plans to release a new album in 2016 had been thwarted. Though the band had enough material, it didn't feel songs were "refined or edited enough ... to be finished or essential." While the bad news may have sent some diehard fans into a tailspin, the letter is heartfelt and is even visually charming—it looks like it was typed up on an old IBM Selectric—which softens the blow. Plus, it contains some good news, too: Brand New announced that since this is the 10th anniversary of its seminal third album, The Devil and God are Raging Inside Me, (Interscope, 2006) it would play the record in its entirety, along with other songs from its catalog and new music, like acclaimed recent single "I Am a Nightmare." Looks like everything old is Brand New again.

Click here to see Brand New's letter to fans on Twitter at @brandnewrock.





