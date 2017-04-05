Search
April 05, 2017
April 05, 2017 Music

Brian Wilson's Pet Sounds Tour 

God only knows where we'd be without him.

Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson, the eternal boy of summer whose songwriting and production reimagined pop music, brings his Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary World Tour to Boise's Morrison Center, Thursday, April 6. Wilson, accompanied by his band and fellow Beach Boy alums Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, played to nearly 100 sold-out venues across the globe in 2016. In announcing extra dates this spring, including Boise, Wilson said, "There were so many cities that we just couldn't get to playing last year. We're performing more shows than ever before and the fans keep asking for more." The Boise concert will feature a live performance of the groundbreaking 1966 Pet Sounds album in its entirety and plenty more of Wilson's Beach Boy classics, tracing his 54-year career. VIP backstage meet-and-greet packages are also available.

