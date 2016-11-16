Bring on the Funk for Thanksgiving 

Wine is fine, but if beer is what's near and dear, here's a trio of brews that will work well with Thanksgiving turkey and all the trimmings. All three are from Belgium, all three have a bit of that intriguing Belgian funk, and all three have a food-friendly crispness—a balanced acidity that helps cleanse the palate between bites. They're a bit pricey, but hey, it's the holidays.

Bouket Farmhouse Ale, $5-$6.50

Brewed by Belgium's De Proef in collaboration with Massachusetts' Trillum Brewing, this straw colored pour throws a thick, egg-white head. The aromas are hoppier than you might expect, and are complemented by bright citrus, pepper and a touch of Brett funk. Nicely balanced, the hops are more reserved on the pleasantly tart palate, with lovely notes of pepper and spice.

Cuvee des Jacobins Rouge, $6-$7.50

A thin, tan head covers this ruby tinged brew. It's filled with tart cherry and cranberry aromas and a hint of brown sugar. On the palate, this Flemish sour lives up to its name with bold, sour fruit flavors (apple and cherry) that stick around. It really wants to be paired with food. A nice kiss of oak comes through on the finish.

Orval Trappist Ale, $5.50-$7

A hazy amber in the glass, it's topped by an explosive, three-finger head (caution is advised when you pop the top). A complex array of aromas greets the nose with plum, apple, caramel, banana bread and the requisite touch of Belgian funk. The palate is filled with spicy fruit; just the right hit of tangy, food-friendly citrus; and a bit of pepper. Outstanding.