BRS End of Winter Session Gig 

It's time once again to celebrate the accomplishments of the Boise Rock School kids with their end of winter session gig Saturday, March 11 at The Linen Building. Representing 12 weeks of hard work, soloists and all active BRS bands will perform a mix of classic covers and student-written, radio-ready originals. The all-ages show will feature a full day of performances. Looking ahead to the BRS spring break camp, students will film, direct and produce videos for Treefort Music Fest artists from Tuesday, March 21-Friday, March 24. Put on by The Directors Cut and BRS, in partnership with Filmfort, the spring camp Music Video Lab runs 4:15-6:30 p.m. each day at BRS. Email info@boiserockschool.com for more info.