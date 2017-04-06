Bruce Marchant, Charged in Murder of Sierra/Simon Bush, Booked Into Ada County Jail 

click to enlarge
-
Ada County Sheriff's Office
-
Bruce Marchant has been formally charged with murder in the death of Sierra/Simon Bush.
A Boise man charged in the 2016 murder of Sierra/Simon Bush has returned to Idaho.
Bruce Marchant, 61, was booked Thursday into the Ada County Jail after being extradited
from New York. He has been charged with felony counts of first degree murder, first degree kidnapping and rape.
Bush, whose legal name was Sierra but who was called Simon by friends, went missing in late September 2016. The 18-year-old Boise State University student's body was discovered in October south of Idaho City.
A well known figure on the Boise State campus, Bush was a member of numerous student groups and a person of wide-ranging interests and ambitions, from writing fiction to STEM.
"Sierra/Simon was going into aerospace engineering someday; she could do anything," said a friend who spoke at a memorial event
at Boise State.
A video arraignment for Marchant is scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m.