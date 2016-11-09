Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 9
November 09, 2016 Music » Listen Here

Built to Spill Hive Benefit, Nov. 11, The Olympic 

Wendy Redfern

After a postponement in July, iconic Boise rockers Built to Spill are picking where they left off with a hometown show at The Olympic benefiting Boise Hive.

Also featuring fellow locals The Hand and Toy Zoo, the makeup performance will include songs from BTS' eighth studio album Untethered Moon (April 2015, Warner Bros. Records) and tickets sold for the July show will be honored.

All proceeds will go to support the Boise Hive, a nonprofit musicians' resource center that provides both recording space and a supportive community. The Hive ran into tough times a year ago, when it almost lost its space at 3907 Custer Drive. The colony was saved, however, it still needs support.

"Hive" is only one letter away from "Give," so now's your chance to do just that while catching tunes from some quintessential Boise acts.

