Busy Street, Contentious Issue: Protesters Stand for Planned Parenthood at The Grove 

Harrison Berry
More than 100 people showed up to support Planned Parenthood.
One of Boise's busiest streets got a taste of one of 2017's most contentious issues Thursday, as more than 100 demonstrators lined up in front of The Grove Hotel to protest congressional Republican-led efforts to strip Planned Parenthood of funding.
"We're here to let our delegation know we're against defunding Planned Parenthood," said Planned Parenthood Idaho Legislative Director Misty Tolman
, who organized the rally. "I would want [the delegation] to answer the thousands of Idahoans they're trying to take health care away from."
The demonstration was also a protest against the First Amendment Defense Act
—sponsored by U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho)—which would bar the federal government from "taking discriminatory actions" against any person who "believes or acts in accordance" with their religious or moral convictions that marriage is strictly between one man and one woman.
Several of the demonstrators dressed as cardinals to protest FADA's Judeo-Christian overtones. One of them was Denise Caruzzi, who said the group's dress and posters were meant to be "tongue-in-cheek." She said if she could say one thing to Labrador, it would be for him to listen to his constituents.
"Please be attentive to your role, the Constitution and who we are as Americans," Caruzzi said.
Harrison Berry
