Buyer & Cellar at Alley Rep 

Did you know Barbra Streisand has a mall in her basement? "Instead of just storing my things, I can make a street of shops to display them," she told Harper's Bazaar. You're not the only one who thinks that's kind of weird. The underground shopping center, as detailed in Streisand's book, My Passion for Design, struck playwright Jonathan Tolins as so comical, he had to write a play about it. The one-man show, Buyer & Cellar, stars Jodi Eichelberger as Alex, a former Disney cast member who mans the mall in Babs' basement. The production has been a hit with audiences everywhere—Streisand herself even saw it in 2014.