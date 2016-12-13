Campaign Launches For $172 Million Boise School Bond Election 

click to enlarge Boise School District

click to enlarge

The Boise School District has enjoyed a good deal of success when it turns to voters to supplement funding for K-12 public education. In large part, that can be attributed to an organization called "Friends of Boise Schools," an advocacy group that actively campaigns in support of bonds and/or levies.According to a notice from Friends of Boise Schools emailed early Tuesday, the Boise School District board of trustees has voted unanimously to move forward with a bond election Tuesday, March 14, 2017 to fund a 10-year educational facilities master plan.The bond totals $172.5 million and would put more than $155 million into about two dozen major capital projects, including the rebuilding of six schools on their current sites (Pierce Park Elementary, Highlands Elementary, Mountain View Elementary, Valley View Elementary, Whittier Elementary and Amity Elementary); a new school in the Harris Ranch area; and an expansion of the district's Professional Technical Center.Funding from the bond would also help pay for renovations at Collister and Longfellow elementary schools, Hillside and Fairmont junior high schools and Boise High School. Every one of the 48 schools in the district would see facility improvements under the master plan.Advocates say the new bond would not raise current property tax rates if approved, and Friends of Boise Schools said it would immediately begin its campaign for a "yes" vote."The Friends of Boise Schools group is leading the charge to educate the public about the critical need for funding," read an announcement from the group Tuesday morning.