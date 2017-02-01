'Can He Do That?' A Podcast by the Washington Post 

Whether you're a fan of the new president or not, there's no disputing Donald Trump's presidency has been—and will continue to be—historically unique. "Can He Do That?," a new podcast from the Washington Post, helps keep track of President Trump's controversial twists and tactics as his term unfolds.

"One of the questions that keeps coming up is 'what exactly can the president do?'" says podcast host Allison Michaels in a teaser. "That's what we're going to try to answer here on this podcast." Each week, the podcast will feature experts and reporters discussing the ways Trump can "reshape the presidency," and what that means at home and abroad.

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, on your favorite podcast app or find it online at soundcloud.com/Washington-Post.

—Sami Edge