Canyon County Locked in Jail Debacle, Sheriff Wants AG to Investigate 

Canyon County
Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue: "Commissioners have chosen to do nothing about it."
It's a new year but old problems continue at the Canyon County Jail's tent facility, a lockup that even the sheriff says is inadequate at best and a threat to the community at worst.
Yet another escape from the facility was reported on Dec. 28, 2016—the sixth such incident in little more than a year, during which time a total of eight inmates have broken out of the lockup.
Nonetheless, newly re-elected Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said he's still at odds with county commissioners over securing the funding to install proper safeguards at the lockup.
The Idaho Press-Tribune reports
the most recent escape included an inmate breaking out through a door that had been used for another escape in October. Donahue said he even had to order a sheriff's vehicle be parked against the door to prevent future escapes until a permanent replacement can be found.
In the meantime, Canyon County commissioners are scheduled to meet in their first session of the year on Monday, Jan. 9, and the jail is once more expected to be a prime topic of discussion. But Donahue said he's heard enough and is now turning to the Idaho attorney general to investigate possible "willful neglect" on the part of county commissioners.
"I have personally gone to the board of county commissioners to address this issue," Donahue told the Press-Tribune
. "They know the problems exist and have chosen to do nothing about it."