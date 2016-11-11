Canyon County's Election Night Woes 

click to enlarge
After failing to provide an alternative entrance to accommodate disabled voters in time for the Nov. 8 election, a Nampa polling place had been singled out by a federal review.
Though Canyon County officials told the Idaho Press-Tribune
they weren't able to install an alternative ramp at the Southside Methodist Church, they added no Election Day problems were reported at the precinct because 10 voters with disabilities were able to cast their ballots curbside. Officials said most voters who took advantage of the curbside service had a family member walk inside the precinct and ask for a poll worker to deliver a ballot.
That said, Canyon County had its share of problems elsewhere on Election Day. The Press-Tribune reports
as many as 800 ballots were either too difficult to read or had been left blank, backing up vote-counting tabulators and forcing Canyon County to be one of the last counties in Idaho to post unofficial results. At one point, the Press-Tribune
reports, Canyon County had to call in technicians to help them with their ballot-counting hardware. Results for all Canyon County precincts weren't posted until nearly 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Press-Tribune
on the snafu.