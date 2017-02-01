Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 1
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 25
Last Issue

February 01, 2017 Screen » Screen News

Video

Cast of 'GOT' May Get Matching Ink If Characters Survive 

By
click to enlarge Arya Stark can borrow someone else's skin if she doesn't like her GOT ink. - GAGE SKIDMORE (CC BY-SA 3.0)
  • Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 3.0)
  • Arya Stark can borrow someone else's skin if she doesn't like her GOT ink.
Young star Maisie Williams is much more polite than her resolute, revenge-driven Game of Thrones character Arya Stark.

In an interview with TimeOut Magazine-London, 19-year-old Williams said if GOT cast members whose characters survive decide to get matching tattoos, she's game.

"There are rumors that if you make it from season one to season eight, there's a tattoo that we all get," Williams told TimeOut. "We're all waiting to see if we do make it. I was lucky enough to be in Season One, even the pilot episode. If I do make it to season eight I will get it. It would be rude not to!"









Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Screen News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

or

Latest in Screen News

Popular Events

  • Banff Mountain Film Festival @ Egyptian Theatre

    • Wed., Feb. 1, 7 p.m. $14-$25
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Almost Sunrise Documentary Screening @ Boise State Special Events Center

    • Fri., Feb. 3, 7 p.m. FREE
    • Buy Tickets

  • User Submitted
    Teen Movie Night and Crafts: The Princess Bride @ Nampa Public Library

    • Thu., Feb. 2, 4:30-6:30 p.m. FREE
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation