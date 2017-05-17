Search
May 17, 2017 Opinion » Minerva's Breakdown

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof 

Kelsey Hawes

Dear Minerva,

I have developed a fiery crush on my co-worker. It sort of snuck up on me, and now I find myself lusting after him all day long. How do I stop myself from ripping his clothes off when he's hot and I'm in heat?

Sincerely,

—Kitty Looking for a New Ball of Yarn

Dear Kitty,

How do you stop yourself from ripping his clothes off? Sexual assault laws and a desire to maintain gainful employment should cool you off a bit. I understand the allure of the office crush, but be warned: Don't mess around in the work sandbox. Kitty may need a new boy toy, but this man is someone you have to see day in and day out. Before you jump off that hot tin roof and into the sheets with this hot patootie, weigh the pros and cons of getting that booty. Also, carefully look over the HR policies about interoffice relationships. If one of you is the other's superior, it could put your job at risk. It can be very, very hard to separate business from pleasure once the two have mixed. Sex lasts a few minutes, but you could be spending 40-plus hours a week with him. If you think the feeling is mutual, and you are both mature adults, assess the situation and proceed with caution. Otherwise, you might be benefiting more from the great dynamic that can come along with the sexual tension. Why ruin a good thing, Miss Kitty?

