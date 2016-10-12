CCDC Asks for Proposals for 'Workforce Housing' in Downtown Boise Neighborhood 

click to enlarge
The site is located on Ash Street, in the River Street Neighborhood, and is approximately 3/4 acres in size.
In an effort to bring more affordable housing to downtown Boise, the Capital City Development Corporation announced Wednesday it has issued a formal request for proposals
for a "workforce housing development" on a parcel of land on Ash Street, north of River Street.
The property is approximately 3/4 of an acre, located near the historic Hayman House
and sits near the Pioneer Pathway.
CCDC Development Specialist Laura Williams said the development could include apartments/condos for rent and/or sale and would target Boise's workforce population, which makes between 80 and 140 percent of the area's median income, as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
As an example, ownership for a one bedroom unit shall be affordable to one person earning between $34,960 and $61,180. Ownership for A family of three earning between $44,960 and $78,680 annually.
For rentals of a one-bedroom unit, rents would be limited to $998 to $1,746, depending on income. A two-bedroom unit would see rents limited to $1,124 to $1,967, depending on income. A three-bedroom unit would see rents limited to $1,248 to $2,184, depending on income.
"With an ever-increasing interest in downtown living, this project is an exciting opportunity to help shape the evolving, exciting environment that is downtown Boise," said CCDC Executive Director John Brunelle in Wednesday's announcement.
The request for qualifications/proposals are due by Tuesday, Nov. 15. Interested parties can learn more by clicking here.