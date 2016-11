Celebrate Freedom of Speech, Erotic Art With The Naughty Show at VAC 

Rick Walter



Lisa Roggenbuck



Erik Payne



Julia Green



Sean Wyett



Mike Flinn



Erin Ruiz



Nels Jensen



Bobby Aden



Jaki Katz Ashford



Travis Berg



Mira Heintz



Kendall Vader



Erin Cunningham



Solomon Hawk Sahlein



Collin Pfeifer



Noble Hardesty



Steve Willhite



John Warfel



Kelly Knopp



Jason Lee



Jay O'Leary



Miss Cay



Cale Cathey



Wil Kirkman



Toby Robin



Travis Campion



Tony Adamson



Rachel Teannalach



Betsie Richardson



Sue Latta



In celebration of its recent victory over an Idaho law that bans serving alcohol in the presence of "obscenity," Visual Arts Collective is hosting The Naughty Show —an erotic art exhibition that throws everything from nudity to sex and taboo literally on the wall, with pieces by some of the most popular visual artists in town.The venue ran afoul of the law after a steamy burlesque show by Frankly Frankie in March. For the two Idaho State Police officers in attendance, the performance violated an Idaho law that couples alcohol sales licenses to obscenity—the same statute that has landed at least one Idaho movie theater in hot water. Only after agreeing to a 20-day suspension of its liquor license and an $8,000 fine was VAC allowed to keep its license.In September, ACLU-Idaho and a coalition of civil rights advocates filed suit against ISP, alleging the booze/sex law violated free speech guarantees. Less than two weeks after filing, ISP settled in what has been hailed as a victory for the First Amendment.is set for Friday, Dec. 2, from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. It's free to attend, but the event is for adults ages 21 and up, so leave the kids at home.Here's whose work will be at the show: