Celebrate Freedom of Speech, Erotic Art With The Naughty Show at VAC 

In celebration of its recent victory over an Idaho law that bans serving alcohol in the presence of "obscenity," Visual Arts Collective is hosting The Naughty Show
—an erotic art exhibition that throws everything from nudity to sex and taboo literally on the wall, with pieces by some of the most popular visual artists in town.
The venue ran afoul of the law after a steamy burlesque show by Frankly Frankie in March. For the two Idaho State Police officers in attendance, the performance violated an Idaho law that couples alcohol sales licenses to obscenity—the same statute that has landed at least one Idaho movie theater
in hot water. Only after agreeing to a 20-day suspension of its liquor license and an $8,000 fine was VAC allowed to keep its license.
In September, ACLU-Idaho and a coalition of civil rights advocates filed suit
against ISP, alleging the booze/sex law violated free speech guarantees. Less than two weeks after filing, ISP settled in what has been hailed as a victory for the First Amendment.
The Naughty Show
is set for Friday, Dec. 2, from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. It's free to attend, but the event is for adults ages 21 and up, so leave the kids at home.
Here's whose work will be at the show:
- Rick Walter
- Lisa Roggenbuck
- Erik Payne
- Julia Green
- Sean Wyett
- Mike Flinn
- Erin Ruiz
- Nels Jensen
- Bobby Aden
- Jaki Katz Ashford
- Travis Berg
- Mira Heintz
- Kendall Vader
- Erin Cunningham
- Solomon Hawk Sahlein
- Collin Pfeifer
- Noble Hardesty
- Steve Willhite
- John Warfel
- Kelly Knopp
- Jason Lee
- Jay O'Leary
- Miss Cay
- Cale Cathey
- Wil Kirkman
- Toby Robin
- Travis Campion
- Tony Adamson
- Rachel Teannalach
- Betsie Richardson
- Sue Latta