Celebrate Halloween With Campfire Stories' Short Fiction Contest Winners 

Campfire Stories-Halloween Style is the last Campfire Stories event of the year.
The road to Halloween has been rough this year. Political scandals and rashes of creepy clowns
have stolen some of the thunder from a night that usually centers on costumes and candy. Fortunately, someone has remembered the Halloween spirit: Campfire Stories-Halloween Style
.
Beginning at 8 p.m. at The Modern Hotel and Bar, the Campfire Stories event features readings of winning short story contest entries, spooky fiction from local author Alan Heathcock and a reading of The Hanging Man
, a screenplay by Ryan Cannon.
Admission is free and attendees in costume can party a little harder with special prices at the bar.