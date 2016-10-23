Charges Filed in Boise Murder Case 

click to enlarge Scott Davidson CC BY 2.0

Two men have been charged with felonies following a police investigation into a missing person who was found dead in the Boise Foothills.

Felony charges, including first degree murder, have been filed in the case of a Boise man who went missing in August.Boise police and other agencies looked for Mark Irwin, 61, through much of the month until, on Aug. 26, Boise County sheriff's deputies discovered his car in the Boise Foothills. Boise police found Irwin's body soon after.The manner of Irwin's death has not been determined, pending toxicology tests. However, during the missing person investigation, items known to belong to Irwin were found in the possession of two suspects: Francis March, 45, and Anthony Barclay, 19, both of Boise.During the course of an investigation, Boise police uncovered additional evidence of March's involvement with Irwin's death. According to police, Irwin and March were known to each other, and the crime is not believed to be random.March was charged with felony counts of first degree murder, burglary and grand theft. Barclay has been charged with felony counts of burglary and grand theft, and is currently in custody.