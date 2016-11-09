Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 9
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 2
Last Issue

November 09, 2016 Opinion » Minerva's Breakdown

Charity 

By
minervajayne.jpg

Dear Minerva,

I have a friend who is always bragging about their good deeds, the charities they contribute to and the things that they do for other people. Sometimes this person even goes so far as to divulge names or post long "look at the good I do" Facebook posts about it. I think it is tacky. She disagrees. What say you?

Ms. Discreet

Dear Ms. Discreet,

Brace yourself. I'm busting out a Bible verse. Matthew 6:3, "But when you do merciful deeds, don't let your left hand know what your right hand does." One of my biggest pet peeves is not when people admit that they are charitable of heart, but when they need others to praise them for it. If one has done a good deed with adulation in mind for themselves, they have done it for the wrong reasons. I see it on Facebook, too. The posts are screaming for attention. Add any mention of the person who has been helped or worse, picture of that person, and you've successfully gone from being a respectable, charitable person to one who has stripped another person of their pride. Do your giving and good-deed-doing privately and watch the blossoms of your good work without needing the praise of others. Sure, be involved in charitable organizations. Promote their events. Participate. Celebrate. That's OK. Avoid the high horse of self-righteous boasting. It's not a good look for anyone. Those in need are humans, too. One day the tables could be turned.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More by Minerva Jayne

Readers also liked…

More Minerva's Breakdown »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Minerva's Breakdown

Larry King Interviews…

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick
    BAM Artist Lecture: Wendy Maruyama @ Boise State Special Events Center

    • Wed., Nov. 9, 6 p.m. $10-$15
    • Buy Tickets

  • Clay Moore Trio @ Chandlers Steakhouse

    • Wed., Nov. 9, 8 p.m. FREE

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Election Night Respite: An Hour of Reflection on Loving Kindness and Equanimity @ First Congregational United Church of Christ

    • FREE
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation