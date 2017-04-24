Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 19
April 24, 2017 News » Citydesk

Chobani Sues Right-Wing Extremist Alex Jones for Defamation 

click to enlarge BRIAN TURNER, CC BY 2.0
Greek yogurt maker Chobani is suing Alex Jones and his right-wing media arm InfoWars, alleging the company was defamed by a video he published claiming Chobani had been "caught importing migrant rapists" and brought "crime and tuberculosis" to the Magic Valley community of Twin Falls. The InfoWars comments were part of a video released April 11, a week after three juveniles pleaded guilty to charges linked to the assault of a 5-year-old girl at a Twin Falls apartment building.

Chobani attorneys said they repeatedly asked Jones to remove the video from the InfoWars website to no avail, leading them to file a lawsuit today in Idaho District Court in Twin Falls. Chobani is seeking $10,000 in damages.

"Defendant Alex Jones is no stranger to spurious statements,” read the lawsuit.

Jones has floated other controversial theories, including that the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting and terrorist attacks of 9/11 were hoaxes perpetrated by the U.S. government.

According to the suit, "The defendant's conduct in this matter was extreme, outrageous and warrants punitive damages.”

The Twin Falls Times-News reports the lawsuit includes pictures of Jones' Twitter account and YouTube channel sharing the allegations against Chobani. The video is titled: [Mainstream Media] Covers for Globalist's Refugee Import Program After Child Rape Case."
