City Hall Plaza Renovation Beginning Monday, April 3, Closing Capitol Blvd. Entrance Until Late August 

Boise City Hall will begin its long awaited renovation Monday, April 3, resulting in the closure of the Capitol Boulevard plaza entrance until late August. City officials said the Idaho Street entrance will remain open, but the construction zone will include the Capitol Boulevard sidewalk between Main and Idaho streets, and the associated parking spaces will be unusable.The project, intended to create what city officials described as "a more pleasing, park-like community space," includes:Access to the Capitol Boulevard plaza and main City Hall entrance is expected to be restored after the renovation is complete. After late August, the construction work will shift to the south side of City Hall, requiring the closure of the sidewalk and Main Street entrance until approximately early November.The overall cost of the project is $3.8 million with the Capital City Development Corporation contributing $1.2 million and the remaining $2.6 million coming from the city's general fund.