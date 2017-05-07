Search
May 07, 2017 News » Citydesk

City of Boise Begins Crafting Cultural Master Plan 

By

Related Locations

click to enlarge KELSEY HAWES
  • Kelsey Hawes

At a public meeting on May 3, Boiseans got their first glimpse of the Cultural Master Plan that the Boise City Department of Arts and History began crafting a couple of years ago.

In the plan, culture is defined as “our collective beliefs and customs expressed through visual arts, history, literature, theater, dance, music, food, architecture, media, design and fashion," and in 2015, DAH began soliciting opinions from area residents regarding cultural opportunities in Boise.

More than 1,000 surveys had been returned by February of this year, and city officials began compiling data and working on a draft of the Cultural Master Plan, which has five phases:
  • Develop cultural policy
  • Enhance and preserve neighborhood places
  • Maintain and develop cultural assets
  • Foster organizations and partnerships
  • Expand cultural resources for individuals
The Department of Arts and History began Phase 1 by holding two public meetings—on May 3 at City Hall and on Wednesday, May 31, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Boise Public Library—to get more feedback from the community before moving on to Phase 2.

“...Our next step is to assess how do we perform better,” said Department of Arts and History Cultural Planner Karen Bubb during the May 3 meeting. She said completing the master plan may take five to seven years.


