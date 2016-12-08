City of Boise Brings Down Curtain on Proposed Concerts at Ann Morrison Park... For Now 

click to enlarge
Don't expect a concert series in Ann Morrison Park next summer, or anytime soon. The City of Boise has put the kibosh on its initial proposal for big name artists to fill the summer nights at Ann Morrison with a formal letter to bidders saying: thanks but no thanks...at least for now.
"And that's the best way to characterize this is using the words 'for now,'" City spokesman Mike Journee told Boise Weekly. "We just wanted to see what the interest was, and we decided that the timing was right, for now, to proceed. But yes, this is something we definitely would like to look at in the future."
"After through review of the [Requests for Proposal_ and numerous conversations with our team and city leadership, we've decided to not pursue the concert series at this time," read a letter, dated December 8th to potential bidders. According to city records, to bids had been submitted: from Bravo Entertaining dba The Knitting Factory; and from Paragon Presents LLC.
In October, the City of Boise launched a formal RFP process, asking for proposals from promoters to possibly "provide all services necessary to create a successful concert series" in Ann Morrison Park. In particular, city officials said they were looking for a "contemporary concert series" for select dates in the summer months of 2017, with the possibility of more concerts in the early fall.
Officials with the Idaho Botanical Garden, which operate the popular Outlaw Field concerts, pushed back
-
Kelsey Hawes
-
Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden.
at the possibility of another concert series so close to their own, saying performances in a city-owned park might compromise IBG's livelihood.
"It's going to create a conflict," said Erin Anderson, Executive Director of IBG.
IBG officials eventually had some face-to-face meetings with city officials about the possibility concerts in Ann Morrison Park.
Journee said IBG's pushback did not lead the city to temporarily cancel its bid process for the concerts.
"No, that wasn't it. We just didn't think this was the best time to pursue the idea," said Journee. "But again, that's for now."