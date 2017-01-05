City of Boise Digs In to Assist ACHD Snow Removal Effort 

click to enlarge Harrison Berry

The city of Boise and Ada County Highway District haven't always seen eye to eye, given ACHD's lording over the city's streets. But the two entities are going shoulder to shoulder in combating this week's record snowfall."The city of Boise is marshaling equipment and resources to clear snow from key streets, sidewalks and drainage infrastructure in downtown Boise, essential transit routes and residential areas across the city," said an official statement, issued by city officials Thursday afternoon.“ACHD’s efforts are unable to keep up with such a significant weather event, so the city of Boise is doing all it can to assist," said Boise Mayor Dave Bieter in the statement. "It is essential that we get our roads and sidewalks clear as soon as possible so that people can get to and from work, school and the grocery store.”As a result, the city is partnering with the Capital City Development Corporation to provide free parking Thursday and Friday at the six downtown parking garages, in an effort to keep parked vehicles from snow-clogged city streets.Additionally, city officials are redirecting vehicles from a number of city departments and facilities to help remove snow from sidewalks along major arterials. Officials said the city's snow removal equipment at the Boise Airport has been working non-stop to maintain runways and corridors at and around the airport.City officials added that expectations for next week's warmer and rainy weather may pose drainage challenges that could only be alleviated with this week's ongoing snow removal effort.