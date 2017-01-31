City of Boise Surveying Citizens on Access to Officials, Staff, Information 

click to enlarge
How do you feel about:
- Access to the mayor and/or City Council?
- Paying utility bills or other transactions?
- Finding out about or registering for city-sponsored classes or activities?
- Interacting with city of Boise staff, either in-person or on the phone?
The city of Boise wants your feedback. Initially, the city reached out to a scientific sample of 12,000 Boise households, via phone or web, to gauge their opinions. Now, in what they say would be the "broadest possible participation," city officials have launched an online survey that should take 10-15 minutes.
"We hope everyone will take this opportunity to give their perspective on what Boiseans want from their city government,” said Mayor Dave Bieter in an official statement, announcing the broad-based survey.
You can access the survey, conducted by the Northwest Research Group, here
.