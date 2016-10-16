City of Boise Wants to Move Forward With Master Plan for Spaulding Ranch 

click to enlarge
Preservation Idaho
The Spaulding Ranch, near N. Cole Road, includes 20 acres of irrigated pasture.
Boise officials are gearing up to add a "first-of-its kind" property to the city's portfolio of historic assets.
Spaulding Ranch, built in 1896 by Almon and Mary Spaulding in west Boise, had been repeatedly threatened with subdivision or tract housing over the past few decades. According to Preservation Idaho, developers had unsuccessfully proposed different housing projects
at the site of the ranch, including several failed plans from Northside Management. Neighbors and preservationists pushed back hard against the ideas. All the while, the city of Boise had eyed the ranch as a possible historical preservation site.
A unique plan surfaced at City Hall in October 2015
in which development firm LocalConstruct would buy the ranch, then swap the land with the city for a much-sought after parcel of property in Boise's West End in order to build a housing development. The deal was finalized in April this year.
Now, the Boise City Council is expected to hire a consulting firm Tuesday, Oct. 18 to prepare a master plan for the Spaulding property. Two potential partners surfaced when the city put out a request for proposals: Boise-based Trout Architects and Seattle-based GGLO Design.
City staff scored GGLO's proposal higher and the Boise Park and Recreation Department is recommending the Seattle firm be awarded the consulting contract, not to exceed $50,000, to get the Spaulding Ranch master plan process going. City leaders said the plan will require extensive public outreach over the coming year.